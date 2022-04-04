Business Break
Community Bank and Trust to host LaGrange first community Easter egg hunt

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Community Bank and Trust (CB&T) is hosting the company’s first community Easter egg hunt.

The event will take place Saturday April 16, at 11 a.m. in Southbend Park in LaGrange.

Over 20,000 plastic candy and toy stuffed Easter eggs will be spread across the park for kids to hunt. Kids and families can also enjoy the build-a-bunny station, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, DJ, balloon artist, shaved ice and more.

CB&T is placing $2,000 in various eggs so kids have the chance to hit the big one!

The event is for ages ten and under and tickets are just 3 dollars. All proceeds from the Community Bank and Trust Easter Egg Hunt go to LaGrange Toys For Tots.

Community Bank and Trust is a locally-owned community bank headquartered in LaGrange, GA with branches in LaGrange, Columbus and Hogansville.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

