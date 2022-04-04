Business Break
Family, friends hold vigil to remember 17-year-old fatally shot in Columbus

A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at Primus King Park where Markayla Marshall was shot to death last Thursday.
By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember 17-year-old Markayla Marshall who died last week.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at Primus King Park where Marshall was shot to death last Thursday.

“I’m heartbroken, pain, it’s just a lot for me to know that my sister is not here with me any more,” Tyyona Marshall said.

Police say Markayla was gunned down at the park on Staunton Road. Two other girls were also shot.

Markayla older sister, Tyyona, says their younger sister was one of the girls who suffered from a gunshot wound. Still recovering, she stood with her family as they celebrated Markayla.

Four days later, dozens of family and friends gathered at that same location to share their love and support.

“We thank y’all for all y’all’s support. Because without yall’s support - the way the girl’s taunting everybody - we wouldn’t be able to make it,” a family member said.

Family members say videos circulating throughout social media proclaiming to capture the murder and others bragging has caused them a lot of pain.

“Just be sensitive and, like, all the videos that are flying around - we see them. We don’t need 20 people, 30 people sending us the videos because we see it and it’s hurtful.”

Also in attendance, Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies and Columbus police officers, making sure the vigil remained safe.

The family held photos as they look back on all of the warm memories they shared with Marshall.

“Like sunshine when she walked in the room because she was so yellow and always smiling,” a family member recalled.

“She was a very spiritful person. Like, she always wanted to be happy,” said another family member.

Now, the family says they are waiting for justice.

“We want justice. We want this murderer off the streets before she harms somebody else,” the victim’s family said.

Police have not released any information on a suspect being arrested in connection to this shooting.

We’ll continue to follow this story on air and online.

