Fort Benning kicks off annual Infantry Week for soldiers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning and the United States Infantry School is kicking off Infantry Week today until April 11.

It’s a week-long event that supports readiness for service members. Soldiers will compete in three major events as teams and individuals in high-pressure environments.

The events are the International Sniper Competition, Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship and the best ranger competition.

The final awards ceremony is scheduled for April 11.

News Leader 9 wants to wish all participating soldiers good luck!

