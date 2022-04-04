Fort Benning kicks off annual Infantry Week for soldiers
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning and the United States Infantry School is kicking off Infantry Week today until April 11.
It’s a week-long event that supports readiness for service members. Soldiers will compete in three major events as teams and individuals in high-pressure environments.
The events are the International Sniper Competition, Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship and the best ranger competition.
The final awards ceremony is scheduled for April 11.
News Leader 9 wants to wish all participating soldiers good luck!
