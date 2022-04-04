Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia congressmen oppose proposal to close Guard center

Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah.
Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are criticizing President Joe Biden’s proposal to close an Air National Guard training center in Savannah.

Biden’s 2023 proposed budget calls for shutting down the Combat Readiness Training Center, which conducts training missions for both reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pledged to fight to keep the training center open, saying its closure would mean a loss of roughly 100 jobs.

Warnock and Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Savannah, both said it’s the wrong time to be undermining U.S. military readiness when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made the world less secure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st Street and Veterans...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in early morning Columbus crash
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
James Woodall, Jr. is behind bars after threats were made to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in...
Suspect arrested after threats made to Columbus hospital
A LaGrange business owner is facing several charges after an undercover investigation of his...
LaGrange business owner accused of selling stolen goods, operating illegal gaming room
Governor Brian Kemp to sign Ga. constitutional carry bill into law

Latest News

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill some open positions when it holds a job...
Barbour County Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair this week
The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st Street and Veterans...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in early morning Columbus crash
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Auburn and Opelika are hosting the training exercise April 4-7 in which multiple agencies are...
Multi-agency training to bring large law enforcement presence to Auburn, Opelika