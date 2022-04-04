Business Break
Lawmakers agree on Georgia budget with big funding boosts

Georgia House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, center, signs his final budget on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the state capitol in Atlanta. England, R-Auburn, is retiring after 12 years as the House's chief budget writer. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 4, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers agreed Monday on a budget with boosts in spending for K-12 education, universities, mental health and public safety.

They’re reaping the rewards of a big increase in state revenue as Gov. Brian Kemp and legislators seek reelection this year.

The budget beginning July 1 continues $5,000-a-year pay raises that begin this month for state and university employees and turns a $2,000 bonus that K-12 teachers are getting this year into a pay raise.

The plan spends $30.2 billion in state revenue and $57.9 billion overall.

More than $1 billion in new money would flow to education next year compared to this year’s original budget.

