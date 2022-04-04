Business Break
Muscogee County Jail signs contract with new medical provider

Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee County Jail(WTVM)
By James Giles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Improvements are underway to make the Muscogee County Jail better and save taxpayers a few bucks.

The sheriff’s office announced a new medical provider for the jail on Monday, April 4.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman tells News Leader 9 that a new contract with ‘Wellpath,’ a Tennessee-based healthcare provider, will offer medical and dental coverage along with the implementation of an electronic medical record system for patients within the jail.

The sheriff added that the group is able to provide most of the same services as a hospital, which makes them a one stop shop for treatment.

He says this will in turn benefits the pockets of taxpayers as well.

“He wants to raise the standard of care,” said Laura Busbin with Wellpath. “He wants to take good care of the patients in the jail and that’s something that Wellpath focuses on.”

“It will cut our medical cost of us going outside and we can have those services provided here on the inside,” said Sheriff Countryman. “In the long run, this is a five year contract. Over the next five years it’s going to cut outside medical cost.”

The sheriff adds, he is working on improving conditions in the jail. He recently improved the food service within the facility after receiving complaints from inmates.

He tells us he plan plans to continue making improvements in the Muscogee County Jail.

