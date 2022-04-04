Business Break
Police officer stabbed at Ladonia restaurant

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police...
The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police scanner.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County authorities are investigating after a police officer was stabbed Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police scanner. Details have not been released on what led up to the stabbing.

The officer’s condition is unknown and there’s no word on a suspect.

This story will be updated as we learn new information.

