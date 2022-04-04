Quiet today; ALERT days Tuesday and Wednesday for heavy rain, severe storm risks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start to this Monday, it will be a warmer afternoon. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A complex storm system will give us a couple different threats for active weather Tuesday and Wednesday. For that reason, we are on ALERT both days. The main time to watch Tuesday as of now is from 10 AM to 7 PM ET as a warm front lifts north and lots of moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. The abundance of moisture and storm threat during the day favors more energy to fuel the storms and makes this threat stand out from most of the severe weather events we’ve had so far this season. Tornadoes, especially in the southern half of our area, damaging winds and hail are all on the table Tuesday. Heavy rain will be a guarantee, and depending on how quickly it comes in, that could limit the severe weather. We have to be prepared just in case. On the other hand, with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain anticipated, heavy rain is almost a guarantee, and flooding is also a concern. Wednesday’s storms don’t look to be as widespread; activity is expected to be more scattered in nature. It also depends on the timing of an approaching cold front as to whether we’ll see severe weather. For those reasons, at this point, the risk is lower Wednesday. Damaging winds, hail and a tornado or two are possible. The time to watch is after 2 PM ET through the evening hours. Showers end early Thursday. Then, we have a dry, breezy stretch as much colder air moves in late in the week and over the weekend. Frost is possible in the normally colder spots early Sunday.

