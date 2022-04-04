Business Break
Rep. Calvin Smyre ends service for Ga.’s House of Representatives after 48 years

(Source: Georgia House of Representatives)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic run came to an end today in Atlanta. Representative Calvin Smyre’s 48-year career has come to an end.

Smyre has served in Georgia’s House of Representatives longer than any other member.

He’s been appointed as the ambassador to the Dominican Republic by President Joe Biden, and confirmation for the position will begin in the near future.

Known for his bipartisanship efforts, the recognitions for Smyre rolled in from both sides of the aisle, in the House and Senate.

So sine die 2022 comes with added significance, and Smyre leaves his post reminding his colleagues to plant seeds to trees for the shade you may never see.

You may have heard a quote from Smyre, “If you see a turtle on a fence post, you know it didn’t get there by itself,” reminding his colleagues to help others along the way.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

