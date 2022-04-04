Stock shelves at local food banks by donating to WTVM’s Spring Into Action Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many of our neighbors in West Georgia and East Alabama are facing uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

WTVM, Sons Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus and Sons Ford Lincoln of Auburn, and Rainbow Foods are asking for your help to stock the shelves of local food banks by donating to WTVM’s Spring Into Action Food Drive. Help make a difference by donating non-perishable food items from April 6 through April 20 to the following sponsors below:

Sons Chevrolet Columbus | 3615 Manchester Expressway, Columbus GA 31909

Sons Ford Auburn | 2305 S. College Street, Auburn AL 36832

Rainbow Foods Columbus 4105 Buena Vista Rd Phenix City 4490 Us Hwy 80 418 Us Highway 431 300 Seale Rd South Smiths Station 2461 Lee Road 430



On Thursday, April 20, stop by the WTVM studio - located at 1909 Wynnton Road - and drop of your non perishable food donations from 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

We will be accepting the following food donations below:

Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.) Canned soups Dried beans Canned meats Flour Peanut butter Rice Pasta Corn meal Breakfast cereal and bars Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food

Donations will be accepted through April 20th and will benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

