Strong Storm Threat Tuesday & Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re tracking a risk of strong to severe storms for Tuesday and Wednesday across the Chattahoochee Valley, so make sure you’re in a position to get weather alerts if needed during this time. The main timeframe of concern on Tuesday will be between 10 AM and 5 PM ET, and the highest risk should be across our far southern counties where there will be a little more energy for those thunderstorms. A tornado concern is possible here, and we’ll have to watch other areas across the Valley too for the risk of wind, flooding, and isolated tornadoes. The timeframe of Wednesday’s threat looks to be the afternoon, evening, and night - but flooding may end up being the bigger problem by Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted after Tuesday’s system moves out on how Wednesday’s will evolve. After the rain moves out late Wednesday night and into early Thursday, get ready for a long stretch of dry days through the weekend and early next week. Cooler temperatures will be settling in, however - highs in the 50s and 60s on Friday and Saturday, with lows in the 30s and 40s early Saturday and early Sunday. There will be some patchy frost in the normally colder spots, so make sure to plan accordingly! We will see the 80s returning for highs by next week.

