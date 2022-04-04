Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Strong Storm Threat Tuesday & Wednesday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re tracking a risk of strong to severe storms for Tuesday and Wednesday across the Chattahoochee Valley, so make sure you’re in a position to get weather alerts if needed during this time. The main timeframe of concern on Tuesday will be between 10 AM and 5 PM ET, and the highest risk should be across our far southern counties where there will be a little more energy for those thunderstorms. A tornado concern is possible here, and we’ll have to watch other areas across the Valley too for the risk of wind, flooding, and isolated tornadoes. The timeframe of Wednesday’s threat looks to be the afternoon, evening, and night - but flooding may end up being the bigger problem by Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted after Tuesday’s system moves out on how Wednesday’s will evolve. After the rain moves out late Wednesday night and into early Thursday, get ready for a long stretch of dry days through the weekend and early next week. Cooler temperatures will be settling in, however - highs in the 50s and 60s on Friday and Saturday, with lows in the 30s and 40s early Saturday and early Sunday. There will be some patchy frost in the normally colder spots, so make sure to plan accordingly! We will see the 80s returning for highs by next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st Street and Veterans...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in early morning Columbus crash
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
The incident happened around 1 p.m. at McDonald’s on Highway 80 in Ladonia, according to police...
Police officer stabbed at Ladonia restaurant
A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at Primus King Park where Markayla Marshall...
Family, friends hold vigil to remember 17-year-old fatally shot in Columbus
23-year-old Ahmad Turner, Jr. was arrested Sunday in Dublin, Georgia, after nearly two years on...
Columbus police make 3rd arrest in 2020 murder case

Latest News

A complex storm system will give us a couple different threats for active weather Tuesday and...
Quiet today; ALERT days Tuesday and Wednesday for heavy rain, severe storm risks
Cotton Candy Skies
A Few More Settled Days Before Storms Return
Azaleas at Callaway Resort and Gardens
Warm and Settled for the Weekend
A look at the weekend forecast
Plenty of Sunshine This Weekend