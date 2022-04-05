Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5
Authorities say the incident happened at 3915 U.S. Highway - the combined location of a Liberty...
ALEA special agent stabbed at Phenix City business
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl
A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at Primus King Park where Markayla Marshall...
Family, friends hold vigil to remember 17-year-old fatally shot in Columbus
The main window to watch is from 10 AM to 5 PM ET even though rain and some thunderstorms...
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Severe Weather Coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up...
Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2nd day of deliberations ends with no verdict in Michigan governor kidnap plot case
President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event...
Biden, Obama mark 12 years under Obama’s health care law