Alabama police seeking help locating 69-year-old missing woman

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a 69-year-old woman.

Margaret Lynn Dixon was last seen on March 4 around midnight by the Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Ala. wearing a light blue housecoat, red shirt, light blue pajama pants with a black sling on her right arm.

She is 5′6, 120lbs. with strawberry blonde hair.

According to authorities, Dixon may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dixon, you are encouraged to contact 911 or the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222

