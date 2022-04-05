Alert Center Action Day: Severe storm and flooding risk until late Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy and turning breezy today with a complex of showers and storms moving through. The main window to watch is from 10 AM to 5 PM ET even though rain and some thunderstorms arrive sooner. As of 8 AM, a tornado watch is in effect for most of our east Alabama counties until 2 PM CT. The highest storm energy is forecast to be south and southeast of Columbus from near Barbour, Stewart, Webster and Sumter County and points southward down to SW Georgia/SE Alabama/extreme NW Florida. It’s in that zone where there is a greater risk of some severe weather. Damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes are all possibilities. The risk lowers as you go north toward LaGrange and La Fayette but it’s not completely zero. Scattered showers and a few storms will linger into the evening in some spots. Widely scattered showers and a few storms are possible Wednesday morning. We have to wait and see how today’s storms evolve to determine Wednesday’s end result. We’ll have to watch for the potential of severe weather again after 2 PM ET through the evening and part of the nighttime hours. Damaging winds, flooding and hail are the main threats Wednesday. The tornado risk looks much lower. Rain ends early Thursday. The winds kick up late in the week. Colder air blows in Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s and even upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 Saturday and Sunday morning. Some frost is possible in the normally colder and wind-protected spots.

