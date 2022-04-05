Another Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a line of strong thunderstorms moved through as expected on this Tuesday, we are gearing up for another round of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The threats will be a little different - hail, wind, and flooding will be the primary concerns, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. The timing looks like it will be from 2 PM to Midnight ET, and once again, we all will see a similar threat in the Chattahoochee Valley. Be sure to stay weather alert through the day and night! After a few morning showers on Thursday, we will clear out and dry out with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect upper 50s and lower 60s for highs on Friday and Saturday with lows in the 30s in many places early Saturday and Sunday mornings - this will mean some patchy frost in the normally colder spots. Hopefully, it will be the last frost threat of the season! We’ll warm up next week back to the 70s and 80s for highs with more rain and storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.

