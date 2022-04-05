Business Break
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl

Breaking News graphic wtvm(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

On March 31, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported Marshall to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries at 7:49 p.m.

Two additional gunshot victims were treated at the hospital. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Probable cause was established and warrants were issued for Ceonna Turpin on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. These cases were made under Senate Bill 440 - meaning Turpin will be charged as an adult.

On April 4, Turpin turned herself into the Columbus Police Department. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on April 7.

If you have information about this case call Detective K. Baldwin at 706-225-4337.

