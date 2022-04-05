Calvary Christian School to host local leaders for career day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calvary Christian School is hosting a career day to help students with future employment processes and college interviews.

On Wednesday, April 13, high school students at Calvary Christian School will participate in lectures from local professionals varying from corporate structures to small business owners within a wide range of fields. Students will also participate in mock interviews.

During the interview process, students will receive direct, one-on-one feedback from community business leaders as they build their skills for future employment and college interviews.

Nearly 50 professionals from the Columbus community will help shape Calvary students and prepare them for their future endeavors.

