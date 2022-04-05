Business Break
Columbus murder suspect arrested by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office

Columbus murder suspect arrest by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Columbus murder.

After a brief foot pursuit Tuesday, deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Miles without incident in the 6000 block of Georgetown Drive in Columbus.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miles was wanted by Columbus police for the murder of 22-year-old Brianna Robinson on Prado Drive on February 12. He’s also charged with aggravated assault.

[CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE MURDER OF BRIANNA ROBINSON.]

Authorities identified Miles as a validated gang member who had a Glock 19 9mm pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest.

We’re working to learn more information about the murder charge Miles is facing. Miles will appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, April 6.

