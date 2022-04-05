Columbus police seek help in finding missing elderly woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Police say 70-year-old Mary Ann Williams was last seen Monday near the 5500 block of Buena Vista Road. According to Columbus police, Williams was diagnosed with early stages of dementia and uses a cane when walking.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a multi-colored silk dress.

She is described as 5′7″ tall with brown eyes, gray hair, and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.

