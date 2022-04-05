Defense attorney Stacey Jackson to fill Columbus District Attorney vacancy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Prominent Columbus defense attorney Stacey Jackson has been tapped for a new job.

Late this evening, the governor’s office announced that Jackson would fill the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney vacancy, the seat formerly held by Mark Jones.

47-year-old Jackson, a native of Harris County, was one of several people interviewed for the job, including acting DA Shenika Terry.

There is no word as of now on when Jackson will assume the District Attorney’s Office duties.

Jackson has handled many high-profile local cases during his time as a defense attorney, and before that, he worked as a prosecutor.

Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with Jackson about his appointment.

He expressed, “I am very excited that the governor has trusted me to take on this position, and I am very happy to represent the people of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.” He continued saying, “Citizens should expect to see some very positive changes in the DA’s office.”

Also, today, Governor Brian Kemp appointed Pete Temesgen to the Muscogee County State Court. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Ben Richardson to Superior Court judge.

