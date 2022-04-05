Business Break
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on taking her child off life support

By Dee Armstrong and Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When the community learned Dee Armstrong’s daughter, Anita, passed suddenly, she received a lot of calls of support - several from other mothers who had lost their children too.

Their stories touched Dee so deeply which made her turn this week into a special of sharing stories in a series about the effects of losing a child. Dee will be looking at different topics each day - like seeking mental therapy or starting an organization to help other families.

The series kicked off with a conversation with Lexee Williams who faced the devastating decision of taking her child off life support.

Full interview is below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

