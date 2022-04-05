Business Break
Family offering increased reward for information in the Phenix City murder of Caleb Holden

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been 19 months, and a Phenix City family is still looking for answers to the death of their loved one.

The family even increased the reward for any information that would help solve the case.

In September 2020, Caleb Holden was gunned down and killed in Phenix City.

At the beginning of March, Ala. Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to offer $5,000 for information that would lead to an arrest in the 26-year-old’s death.

Holden’s grandmother, Debbie Holden, told News Leader 9 they have not received any answers into what happened to him since his body was found lying in the street on 10th Avenue.

“It’s been 18 months, and it’s been one long 18 months because we want to know why my baby was murdered and left on the street like a dog to die,” expressed Holden’s grandmother.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

You can contact Phenix City Police at 334-298-0611 if you have any information.

