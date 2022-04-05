House of Heroes, local volunteers help repair retired Marine's home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes and volunteers from the Country Club of Columbus honored the service of retired Sergeant Bennie Donald Shehane by completing repairs to the home.

Repairs included yardwork and landscaping as well as painting.

“I got a whole brigade just about and it seems like everybody is doing something,” said Shehane. “Man it’s awesome. I’m just overpowered with appreciation.”

Sergeant Shehane joined the service as a Marine in September 1967 and served more than 20 years. He has quite the award shelf, being awarded the following:

Rifle Qualification Badge-Marksman

Korean Service Medial w/3 Device

United Nations Service Medal

Korean Presidential Unit Citation

Navy Unity Citation

Vietnam Combat Medal

The Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry

Retired Sergeant Shehane has been living in his home for 30 years.

