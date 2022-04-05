House of Heroes, local volunteers help repair retired Marine's home
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes and volunteers from the Country Club of Columbus honored the service of retired Sergeant Bennie Donald Shehane by completing repairs to the home.
Repairs included yardwork and landscaping as well as painting.
“I got a whole brigade just about and it seems like everybody is doing something,” said Shehane. “Man it’s awesome. I’m just overpowered with appreciation.”
Sergeant Shehane joined the service as a Marine in September 1967 and served more than 20 years. He has quite the award shelf, being awarded the following:
- Rifle Qualification Badge-Marksman
- Korean Service Medial w/3 Device
- United Nations Service Medal
- Korean Presidential Unit Citation
- Navy Unity Citation
- Vietnam Combat Medal
- The Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry
Retired Sergeant Shehane has been living in his home for 30 years.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.