Local community dance group holds annual Masquerade Ball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - ‘Let’s Dance Ya’ll’ held its annual Masquerade Ball tonight.

93-year-old Len Clegg is the founder and dance instructor for the dance group. He got together with others to teach dances like the foxtrot and country-line dances.

“He still he loves what he does he’s got a passion for you know when somebody has a passion for her what they do it don’t matter how old you are like I said the passion that he has for doing that when you see that in somebody it’s not work it’s just something that you love to do.”

Every year, they bring a mystery guest, and this year it was News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong.

The event was $10 to participate in and was held at the Hilton Terrance Baptist Church.

