Russell Co. School District to hold celebration for Russell Co. Middle School’s Star Academy

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is holding a ribbon cutting and open house celebration for a new feature!

On Friday, April 8, a celebration will be held for Russell County Middle School’s Star Academy at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The event will be hosted by Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley, Principal Alison Waldrop, and Curriculum Director Bobby Cook.

Russell County Middle School is located at 4716 Old Seale Highway in Seale, Alabama.

