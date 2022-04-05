Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Russell Co. School District to hold celebration for Russell Co. Middle School’s Star Academy

(Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is holding a ribbon cutting and open house celebration for a new feature!

On Friday, April 8, a celebration will be held for Russell County Middle School’s Star Academy at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The event will be hosted by Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley, Principal Alison Waldrop, and Curriculum Director Bobby Cook.

Russell County Middle School is located at 4716 Old Seale Highway in Seale, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the incident happened at 3915 U.S. Highway - the combined location of a Liberty...
ALEA special agent stabbed at Phenix City business
LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5
A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at Primus King Park where Markayla Marshall...
Family, friends hold vigil to remember 17-year-old fatally shot in Columbus
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
23-year-old Ahmad Turner, Jr. was arrested Sunday in Dublin, Georgia, after nearly two years on...
Columbus police make 3rd arrest in 2020 murder case

Latest News

Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl
House of Heroes remodel home for local veteran family
House of Heroes, local volunteers help repair retired Marine's home
(Source: Calvary Christian School)
Calvary Christian School to host local leaders for career day
LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5