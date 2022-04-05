Business Break
SafeHouse to hold second graduation for electrical training program

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse’s Electrical Apprenticeship Training Program will be holding its second graduation ceremony Thursday, April 7.

The organization designed the program to help people returning from incarceration, recovering from addiction, or those with low-paying jobs who do not have time to attend school.

Four electrical companies teach the program with skills training to qualify the students to apply for an electrical apprenticeship.

After the ceremony, several employers will be on-site to interview students for jobs. Any students hired will receive an $800 voucher from Goodwill to purchase their tools for the apprenticeship.

The next training program offered at SafeHouse will be ‘Construction Ready,’ beginning May 9. There are also plans for starting a possible welding program this summer.

