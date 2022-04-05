Sine Die for the Georgia legislative session sees a slow start and late debate on several bills

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sine Die, which means ‘without days’ is the last day of the legislative session. Lawmakers in the House and Senate moved slowly for the bulk of the day not addressing some of the most controversial bills until late into the night, Monday.

Issues from Georgia’s healthcare services, to divisive concepts in schools, to It was the top priority of the House Speaker and today Gov. Kemp signed Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act into law.

Kemp was surrounded by Democrats and Republicans from both the House and the Senate as he signed the bill that passed unanimously through both chambers.

The law will require insurance companies to cover mental health issues like they do physical ailments. The bill also calls for mental health professionals to respond to crisis calls made to police among other improvements.

Susan Kyle says her son died battling mental health and substance abuse challenges in 2020.

Midnight is the deadline Georgia lawmakers have to pass bills in the final hours of the legislative session.

Those include a bill to make all forms of gambling legal in Georgia.

The future of medical cannabis is also on the line and a controversial bill about transgender students in school sports that Governor Kemp told lawmakers later in the night was still a priority.

Another bill that has already been signed into law is the Constitutional Carry bill, which allows guns to be carried without a permit.

Late Monday night, an elections bill that the Senate has stripped of its most controversial party, was revived on the hour floor a few hours before midnight. The House voted on the bill that would call for the GBI to investigate possible election fraud claims.

The senators did not begin discussing the budget until nearly an hour later. Both chambers passed the $30.2 billion FY23 budget.

Sine Die also marked the end of a 48-year run for Rep. Calvin Smyre, known as The Dean of the House of Representatives. Smyre delivered an emotional farewell speech before the session began. The House lawmakers unveiled a portrait of Smyre that will be hung in the halls of the Capitol, honoring Smyre as the longest serving lawmaker in Georgia. CBS46′s Hayley Mason will have a sit-down interview with Smyre Tuesday evening.

