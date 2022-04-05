Business Break
Suspects in December murder of Kamarie Holland go before judge

Both were indicted on two counts each of sex trafficking charges.
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By James Giles
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - 37-year-old Jeremy Williams, of Phenix City, went before a Russell County judge to plea not guilty by mental disease or defect.

The man was indicted on eight charges including four counts of capital murder for kidnapping, rape, sodomy and for killing someone under the age of 14. The jury also indicted Williams on the abuse of corpse and producing child pornography.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty. Kamarie’s mother, Kristy Siple, was indicted on three counts of felony murder, mirroring the same murder charges as Williams.

Both were indicted on two counts each of sex trafficking charges. The sex trafficking indictment states that Siple sold Kamarie to Williams to engage in “sexual servitude.” The indictment also states that Siple committed an “overt act of commission” in the sex trafficking offense.

Siple did not appear in court today. According to court documents, she waived her right to appear.

A document filed Monday reads as followed:

Siple is scheduled to appear back in court August 19. Jury trial is slated to begin September 26, 2022.

