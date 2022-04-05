Tommie Mullins and Dover Coppins found ‘not guilty’ in 2018 murder of Branden Denson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After more than two weeks, the trial for the 2018 murder of local aspiring rapper Branden Denson ended today.

A jury found Dover Coppins and Tommie Mullins not guilty.

Eric Spencer, the only suspect who took a plea deal, said Mullins was the mastermind and Coppins was the shooter.

Spencer’s sentencing for his deal was ten years in jail and 15 years on probation.

News Leader 9 spoke with Defense Attorney Shevon Thomas. He said it’s unclear whether Spencer will be the only one to serve time for this case because detectives found eight fingerprints the crime scene but only used two of those fingerprints — one from Spencer and the other from a Pizza Hut employee.

“They found other fingerprints there. So I suspect that if someone was actually there -- if their fingerprints ever get into the database, into the system -- you know, that’s all I say about that,” said Thomas with a sigh.”

When the verdict was read, the victim’s mother stormed out of the courtroom.

