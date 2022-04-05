Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two teens charged in Auburn armed robbery

Charles Lewis Reese, Jr.
Charles Lewis Reese, Jr.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested two teenage suspects in connection to a robbery incident.

Authorities say it happened Sunday outside of a business in the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue.

According to Auburn police, a victim reported that a suspect attempted to take property by force while armed with a firearm. The suspect then allegedly fled in a vehicle that was driven by a second suspect.

Police say 18-year-old Charles Lewis Reese, Jr., of Opelika, and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile, of Auburn, were developed as suspects and later contacted in the vehicle that fled the scene.

Both suspects were arrested on felony warrants and charged with first-degree robbery. Reese was additionally charged with possession of marijuana second degree. The 17-year-old was charged as an adult.

Reese and the 17-year-old juvenile were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on respective bonds of $101,000 and 100,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the incident happened at 3915 U.S. Highway - the combined location of a Liberty...
ALEA special agent stabbed at Phenix City business
A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at Primus King Park where Markayla Marshall...
Family, friends hold vigil to remember 17-year-old fatally shot in Columbus
23-year-old Ahmad Turner, Jr. was arrested Sunday in Dublin, Georgia, after nearly two years on...
Columbus police make 3rd arrest in 2020 murder case
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika
LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5

Latest News

Man charged in burglary of Auburn business
Emotional Impact Of Losing A Child: Local mom talks on taking her child off life support
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on taking her child off life support
Emotional Impact Of Losing A Child: Local mom talks on taking her child off life support
Emotional Impact Of Losing A Child: Local mom talks on taking her child off life support
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland scheduled to appear in Russell Co. court