United Way of Columbus to hold community-wide ‘Thank You’ event

A person's opened hands holding a pink, paper heart that says "Thank you."
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of Columbus wants to give a huge ‘thank you’ to the community - and this year, they will conduct their annual celebration differently.

The celebration will take place on Friday, April 8, before the Uptown Concert Series in the 1000 block of Broadway. The program will begin at 6:30 pm with United Way President and CEO Ben Moser, followed by the campaign total reveal by the Campaign Chair, Jack Turner.

The entire community is invited to join!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

