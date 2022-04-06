2020 murder suspect appears in Columbus court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect appeared in Recorder’s Court this morning.

Police arrested 23-year-old Ahmad Turner Jr. on April 3 in Dublin, Georgia.

Back in August 2020, authorities issued a murder warrant for Turner. He is the third arrest in the 2020 murder of Lamarion Wright.

In 2020, court testimony revealed that 16-year-old Wright was shot and killed during a robbery.

Police say Wright refused to give up his property. Consequently, that’s when suspects fired shots at the Wilson Home Apartment complex on 8th Avenue.

At the incident, police arrested a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old eventually turned himself in to police.

Today, a judge ordered Turner to be held in jail without bond.

