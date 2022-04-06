Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2020 murder suspect appears in Columbus court

Ahmad Turner
Ahmad Turner(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect appeared in Recorder’s Court this morning.

Police arrested 23-year-old Ahmad Turner Jr. on April 3 in Dublin, Georgia.

Back in August 2020, authorities issued a murder warrant for Turner. He is the third arrest in the 2020 murder of Lamarion Wright.

In 2020, court testimony revealed that 16-year-old Wright was shot and killed during a robbery.

Police say Wright refused to give up his property. Consequently, that’s when suspects fired shots at the Wilson Home Apartment complex on 8th Avenue.

At the incident, police arrested a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old eventually turned himself in to police.

Today, a judge ordered Turner to be held in jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl
1 dead after Milgen Road shooting in Columbus
The main window to watch is from 10 AM to 5 PM ET even though rain and some thunderstorms...
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Severe Weather Coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus murder suspect arrest by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Man charged after investigation of deadly February shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks about forgiveness in daughter’s death
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks about forgiveness in daughter’s death
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks about forgiveness in daughter’s death
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks about forgiveness in daughter’s death
National Infantry Museum in Columbus celebrates USA Today award wins
Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic...
Auburn traffic stop leads to trafficking stolen ID arrest