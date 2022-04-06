Business Break
Auburn traffic stop leads to trafficking stolen ID arrest

Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic...
Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic stop in which he was the driver of a vehicle.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a Montgomery man on warrants charging him with trafficking in stolen identities, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic stop in which he was the driver of a vehicle. During the stop, officers say they were alerted to illegal activity which led to further investigation.

Officers say they found also evidence of fraudulent activity connected with the recovered identity theft materials. According to police, there are no known local victims associated with the investigation. Authorities say they were able to verify that recovered evidence was related to crimes in another police jurisdiction.

Auburn police say Holloway resisted arrest during the investigation, resulting in an additional charge. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $32,500 bond.

