Columbus Police Department combatting gun violence by holding firearms buyback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With so many guns on the streets and the rise of gun violence in the Foutain City, Columbus authorities are working to combat that by offering money for firearms.

The Columbus Police Department is holding a gun buyback called ‘Funds for Guns’ on Wednesday, April 6.

You can trade-in your firearm for a $250 gift card.

The officers are accepting handguns, rifles and shotguns. However, they will not take BB guns, airsoft guns, blank guns, or replica-style firearms.

They’re asking participants to place their uploaded weapon(s) in their vehicle’s trunk inside a bag or box with the safety on. Officers will remove the gun and provide you with a gift card. You do not have to show any identification and can remain anonymous.

‘Funds for Guns’ is designed to reduce unwanted, unused or illegally possessed firearms in the community, thus reducing gun-related incidents.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Columbus United Methodist Church on Benning Drive.

