Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Police Department combatting gun violence by holding firearms buyback

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With so many guns on the streets and the rise of gun violence in the Foutain City, Columbus authorities are working to combat that by offering money for firearms.

The Columbus Police Department is holding a gun buyback called ‘Funds for Guns’ on Wednesday, April 6.

You can trade-in your firearm for a $250 gift card.

The officers are accepting handguns, rifles and shotguns. However, they will not take BB guns, airsoft guns, blank guns, or replica-style firearms.

They’re asking participants to place their uploaded weapon(s) in their vehicle’s trunk inside a bag or box with the safety on. Officers will remove the gun and provide you with a gift card. You do not have to show any identification and can remain anonymous.

‘Funds for Guns’ is designed to reduce unwanted, unused or illegally possessed firearms in the community, thus reducing gun-related incidents.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Columbus United Methodist Church on Benning Drive.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl
Authorities say the incident happened at 3915 U.S. Highway - the combined location of a Liberty...
ALEA special agent stabbed at Phenix City business
A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held at Primus King Park where Markayla Marshall...
Family, friends hold vigil to remember 17-year-old fatally shot in Columbus
The main window to watch is from 10 AM to 5 PM ET even though rain and some thunderstorms...
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Severe Weather Coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

Stacey Jackson’s journey to becoming new Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit DA
Stacey Jackson’s journey to becoming new Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit DA
Auburn detective, former police testify on Day 3 of Lori Slesinski’s murder trial
SafeHouse to hold second graduation for electrical training program
Family offering increased reward for information in the Phenix City murder of Caleb Holden