Cracker Jack adds a new face to its roster

FILE - A woman holds a bag of Cracker Jack before the second game of a baseball doubleheader...
FILE - A woman holds a bag of Cracker Jack before the second game of a baseball doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, June 1, 2013, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – As one of baseball’s most iconic snacks, Cracker Jack is adding a new face to its roster – Cracker Jill.

“We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit, we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks,” said Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America.

Cracker Jill is represented in five different ways on a series of special-edition bags that will be sold in baseball parks across the country.

The intention is for Jill to continue to join Sailor Jack as a member of the team and part of the brand moving forward.

Frito-Lay also collaborated with award-winning artist Normani to put a new spin on the old classic, “Take Me out the Ballgame,” encouraging females in sports.

“As a young girl, I remember being inspired by athletes and artists who looked like me,” said Normani. “They made me believe that I could also achieve greatness as I watched them break barriers for women.”

Cracker Jack is donating $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation and will send a Cracker Jill back to fans who donate at least $5 to the national non-profit, while supplies last.

“Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport,” said Danette Leighton, WSF CEO. “Representation matters - it encourages and inspires the next generation. It’s wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who’ve broken barriers.”

