DAY 4: Former detective takes stand in trial for 2006 murder of Auburn woman

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Wednesday marks day 4 in the murder trial of Lori Slesinki.

The Auburn University graduate disappeared 15 years ago with nothing but her abandoned, burned car left behind.

Her body was never found, but Derrill Richard Ennis was arrested years later for her murder.

[CLICK HERE for a recap on former Auburn Police Officer’s testimony in court.]

As day 4 begins, the first witness at the stand is former Auburn detective Charles Buckner. On June 15, 2006, Buckner said he took a swab of blood from inside of door as evidence. He says a Budweiser beer bottle was taken in as evidence found at the end of DeKalb Street - where Lori’s burned car was found.

Buckner also confirms a knife was found in Ennis’s vehicle in the middle console, and a pair of pants from the back seat. Buckner says he was in charge of a computer that tracked Ennis’s vehicle. He said a tracker was placed on his car to know his whereabouts.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to cover the trial.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.