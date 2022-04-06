Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Emotional impact of losing a child: Local grandma talks on losing grandson to gun violence

By Dee Armstrong and Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No mother expects her child will die before her. Dee Armstrong lost her 38-year-old daughter, Chef Desi of the Spankin Spoon Food Truck, unexpectedly last month.

Since then, Dee has spoke with many other mothers.

In day two of our special series, local radio host icon, Rasheeda Ali, joins us to talk about losing a grandchild.

Rasheeda lost a teen grandson to gun violence in Columbus - and has since started ‘Grannies on Guard’ to encourage others to pour into children’s lives before they go in the wrong direction.

Check out the full interview with Rasheeda below:

Emotional impact of losing a child: Local grandma talks on losing grandson to gun violence
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local grandma talks on losing grandson to gun violence

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl
The main window to watch is from 10 AM to 5 PM ET even though rain and some thunderstorms...
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Severe Weather Coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus murder suspect arrest by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Man charged after investigation of deadly February shooting in Columbus
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspects in December murder of Kamarie Holland go before judge

Latest News

Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local grandma talks on losing grandson to gun violence
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local grandma talks on losing grandson to gun violence
1 dead after Milgen Road shooting in Columbus
Columbus police investigating Milgen Road shooting
Columbus police investigating Milgen Road shooting