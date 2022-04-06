Emotional impact of losing a child: Local grandma talks on losing grandson to gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No mother expects her child will die before her. Dee Armstrong lost her 38-year-old daughter, Chef Desi of the Spankin Spoon Food Truck, unexpectedly last month.

Since then, Dee has spoke with many other mothers.

In day two of our special series, local radio host icon, Rasheeda Ali, joins us to talk about losing a grandchild.

Rasheeda lost a teen grandson to gun violence in Columbus - and has since started ‘Grannies on Guard’ to encourage others to pour into children’s lives before they go in the wrong direction.

