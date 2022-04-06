Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks about forgiveness in daughter’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forgiveness can be painful but it can set you free.

Forgiving is what we’re learning how to do in our week long series, “Emotional Impact of Losing a Child.”

These conversations came out of the pain of Dee losing her 38-year-old daughter, Chef Desi, last month. On Wednesday, Lisa Gilmer shared what it took for her to forgive the person who was found responsible for the drunk driving death of her 16-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Below is Lisa’s full interview with Dee:

We continue our series tomorrow with a mother who says there is no shame in realizing you need therapy. It changed her life.

