Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department says Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials say he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

The Justice Department said Garland would isolate at his home for at least five days and work remotely. The department said it would also conduct contact tracing in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Raimondo’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl
The main window to watch is from 10 AM to 5 PM ET even though rain and some thunderstorms...
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Severe Weather Coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley
1 dead after Milgen Road shooting in Columbus
Columbus murder suspect arrest by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Man charged after investigation of deadly February shooting in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial
Carmen Slough of Globe, Arizona, is celebrating her 108th birthday today. She has survived two...
Woman celebrates 108th birthday, shares her secret to longevity
Western allies have added to a growing list of economic sanctions designed to put pressure on...
US, allies announce new sanctions on Russia
Fed officials said that aggressive half-point rate hikes, rather than traditional quarter-point...
Fed signals more aggressive steps to fight inflation
3-year-old boy with congenital heart defect receives new heart