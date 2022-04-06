Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gerber is looking for its next ‘spokesbaby’

Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'
Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'(Daniel Reche/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerber is looking for a baby to be the next face of the company.

The company said it is searching for its next “Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.”

The job requirements are simple. Applicants must be between 0-4 years old, have a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and an “irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

The winner will also receive $25,000.

To apply, visit Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures ahead of potential severe weather on Apr. 5
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl
The main window to watch is from 10 AM to 5 PM ET even though rain and some thunderstorms...
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Severe Weather Coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus murder suspect arrest by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Man charged after investigation of deadly February shooting in Columbus
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspects in December murder of Kamarie Holland go before judge

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland discussing charges against a Russian oligarch: "It does not...
DOJ: 'It does not matter how far you sail your yacht'
A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping...
WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge
Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities from Russian invasion