Harlem Globetrotters bring 2022 tour to Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters made a stop in the Fountain City.

They visited the Columbus Civic Center as one of the stops on their 2022 tour.

If you’ve never seen them in action, it’s an experience like no other.

Their excellence and skills are known throughout the world.

This tour is all about honoring the late, great Curly Neal. Neal played with the Globetrotters for 22 seasons.

He became the Trotters’ featured ballhandler, a vital role in the team’s exhibition acts.

