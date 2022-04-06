Local entrepreneurs host “Salon Talk” discussing violence in Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the community got together again to discuss the crime in the city. They are looking to find the root of the violence and how the community can prevent it.

In the Ladyz Lounge on 14th Avenue in Columbus, four women and one man moderated the event.

Columbus has seen events such as this before.

Delontaye Taylor hosted tonight’s event after his barbershop talk a couple of months ago. This time he wanted to give women in the community an opportunity to share their wisdom and perspective on the city’s crime issue.

‘’At end of the day these young kids, young single moms and single household fathers, I’m a single household families are you have kids since that’s really reckless and they’re doing a lot of things because it’s absent fathers, so we want to see it from their bigger perspective from a woman standpoint.”

Tacara Hemingway, Tamika Nicole, Mirade Sanchez and Dr. Veranica Haynes spoke at tonight’s event.

They spoke on how parenting and listening to our children play a significant role in keeping them on the right path.

