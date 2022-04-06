National Infantry Museum in Columbus celebrates USA Today award wins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum (NIM) invited the community to join them in celebrating their winning of two more ‘best museum” awards from USA Today.

They announced the nominations in February, and people were able to vote online.

This year, the NIM picked up its fourth “Best Free Museum in America” award and “Best History Museum” for the second time.

Today, they held a cake cutting ceremony performed by a local Command Sergeant Major, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and the youngest Private in this week’s graduating class on Fort Benning.

“This region and particularly Columbus, the connection with Fort Benning as I was saying is just incredible, and the National Infantry Museum is sort of the connector. I mean, it’s that solid visible connection between our soldiers and our veterans and our citizens.” expressed Henderson.

Thanks to everyone who voted online.

Congratulations to the National Infantry Museum on its achievement.

