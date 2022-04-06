Severe Weather Threat Wednesday Evening & Night; Big Improvements Thursday & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Numerous showers and storms are in progress on this Wednesday afternoon across the Valley, and threats tonight will include flooding, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes are possible, but the threat is a little lower with less ‘spin’ in the atmosphere today. We should start to see conditions calming down a bit after 10 PM ET with the storms having less energy to work with. Thursday will be a day with decreasing clouds after a slight chance at a few morning showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, but get ready for much cooler air to push in after that - look for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday and Saturday with 30s expected in many spots early Saturday and Sunday mornings. This will mean some patchy frost in the normally colder spots, but probably the last frost threat that we will have to deal with this season in most spots. We’ll quickly warm things up next week with upper 70s and lower 80s next week. Rain chances will return by the middle and end of next week.

