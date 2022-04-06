COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some fog around this morning along with spotty showers and downpours. With warmer and more humid air today, it won’t be difficult to see more storms pop this afternoon.

Stay alert Wednesday PM for pockets of strong to severe storms (Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs in the 70s to near 80. The difference between today’s storms vs. Tuesday’s storms is that they will be more scattered, and not as widespread.

Storms will be more cellular as opposed to an organized line. As a result, it is difficult to pin down specific timing and locations. We all have an equal level 3 out of 5, or enhanced risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening, but that doesn’t mean we’ll all even see much rain.

The main time to watch is from 2 PM to Midnight ET with perhaps a break most of the evening before a cold front approaches later tonight. Several scattered storms are forecast to pop up from mid afternoon through the early evening. These storms will be capable of producing extremely heavy rain, large hail and even a few tornadoes mainly ending by 7 PM ET.

The highest chance of a tornado may be south and east of Columbus. Late this evening, until about midnight, a small line of storms swings through right ahead of the cold front. The main threat with that is sporadic strong winds. Additional rainfall amounts may surpass 2 inches in a few locations today.

A chance of showers continues until sunrise Thursday before we dry out. More and more sunshine moves in throughout the day as cooler, drier air blows in. It will be on the chilly side Friday through Sunday morning, especially with the wind. Highs will only be in the lower 60s with lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Frost is possible in the outlying, colder and wind-protected spots over the weekend.

This should be our last frost of the season.

