Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local school systems have announced schedule changes amid poor road conditions and another round of possible severe weather.

Chambers County Schools - Dismissing at 2 pm. ET (afterschool activities canceled)

Chattahoochee County Schools - Closed Wednesday

Marion County Schools - Closed Wednesday (faculty & staff to report at 8 a.m.)

Sumter County Schools - Early dismissal Sumter County Primary School - 11 a.m. Sumter County Elementary School - 11 a.m. Sumter County Intermediate School - 11:15 a.m. Sumter County Middle School - 11:45 a.m. Sumter County High School - 12 p.m.



This list will be updated if any other systems announce changes.

