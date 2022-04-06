Business Break
Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local school systems have announced schedule changes amid poor road conditions and another round of possible severe weather.

  • Chambers County Schools - Dismissing at 2 pm. ET (afterschool activities canceled)
  • Chattahoochee County Schools - Closed Wednesday
  • Marion County Schools - Closed Wednesday (faculty & staff to report at 8 a.m.)
  • Sumter County Schools - Early dismissal
    • Sumter County Primary School - 11 a.m.
    • Sumter County Elementary School - 11 a.m.
    • Sumter County Intermediate School - 11:15 a.m.
    • Sumter County Middle School - 11:45 a.m.
    • Sumter County High School - 12 p.m.

This list will be updated if any other systems announce changes.

