Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local school systems have announced schedule changes amid poor road conditions and another round of possible severe weather.
- Chambers County Schools - Dismissing at 2 pm. ET (afterschool activities canceled)
- Chattahoochee County Schools - Closed Wednesday
- Marion County Schools - Closed Wednesday (faculty & staff to report at 8 a.m.)
- Sumter County Schools - Early dismissal
- Sumter County Primary School - 11 a.m.
- Sumter County Elementary School - 11 a.m.
- Sumter County Intermediate School - 11:15 a.m.
- Sumter County Middle School - 11:45 a.m.
- Sumter County High School - 12 p.m.
This list will be updated if any other systems announce changes.
