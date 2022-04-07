COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - April is National Donate life month. It’s an effort to educate people on organ donation and highlight the importance of donation registries. Life Link of Georgia says currently, there are more than 100 thousand people in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant and nearly 4,100 of those are Georgia residents.

The organization says approximately 17 people die every day while awaiting a lifesaving transplant.

One local advocate says most people don’t know how simple it is to get your name on a donor registry for consideration.

“There’s multiple avenues to sign up to be a registered donor now,” said Life Link of Georgia Hospital Liaison Steve Anderson. “In the past it was typically the DMV only, but now we also utilize the Donate Georgia website where you can go all day everyday and register and be specific about what you would like to register.”

One Piedmont Health system employee knows firsthand just how important having others make the decision to donate an organ is. Patricia McDougall received a kidney transplant during the pandemic.

It all started with a fall.

On April 1, 2018, so I just had my 4-year anniversary. I fell and broke my arm, said McDougall.”

At the time, the otherwise healthy IT Project Manager for Piedmont Health System didn’t know at that moment her life would forever change.

“They took me to the hospital, got ready to do the surgery and they said we can’t put you to sleep, said McDougall. “And I said what do you mean, I’m not sick I need you fix my arm, and from there they discovered that all of my lab work was completely messed up and I was very ill.”

Doctors discovered an auto-immune disease McDougall suffered 15 years prior returned attacking her kidneys.

“They came into the room and said hey, you’re in stage 5 kidney failure,” said McDougall.

She was in for a health journey that at times was touch and go.

“I had 9 surgeries in about a year and a half, ”said McDougall.

But then her faith and transparency paid off. McDougall reached out to her Facebook community in search of a living donor.

“Within 1 week I got a private message from someone I didn’t know, and it said hi I’m Libby, and I saw your story and I can’t get you off my mind,” said McDougall.

And the rest she says is all divine intervention – that message turning into a perfect match for a kidney and a lifelong friendship.

McDougall said all this, lining up during the pandemic has increased her appreciation for Piedmont Health and has solidified her faith.

“The gift is hard to put into words because the gift that it gives you is time. And time is all you want.”

For more information on organ donation you can visit Life Link’s website.

