Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Atlanta Braves Opening Day: Everything you need to know before you go to game

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller (66) delivers a pitch in the first inning during a spring...
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller (66) delivers a pitch in the first inning during a spring training baseball game at the CoolToday Park Thursday March 31,2022, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April 7 is opening day for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in metro Atlanta. The opening homestead will feature 7 games against the Cincinnati Reds.

This year’s Opening Day is extra special because the Braves won the World Championship Series in 2021 for the first time since 1995.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s team, Opening Day and Truist Park:

PREVIOUS STORIES

Meteorologist Rodney Harris has your Braves game day forecast
Fans are already lining up ahead of tonight's Braves season opening game.
Braves fans gear up to cheer on the braves
The Atlanta Braves will open their season against the Cincinnati Reds at 8:08 p.m. April 7 at Truist Park.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Milgen Road shooting in Columbus
We all have an equal level 3 out of 5, or enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday, but the...
WATCH LIVE: Storm Team 9 covers severe weather in Chattahoochee Valley
Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic...
Auburn traffic stop leads to trafficking stolen ID arrest
Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl

Latest News

Atlanta Braves parade
WATCH: Parade celebrates Atlanta Braves’ World Series win
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Braves to host World Series Championship parade and celebration
Braves fans gather at Academy Sports + Outdoors early Wednesday morning for team merchandise
Braves fans gather at Academy Sports + Outdoors early Wednesday morning for team merchandise
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Atlanta Braves announce parade to celebrate World Series win
Columbus Volleyball beats Rutland, 3-0, to advance to second round
Columbus Volleyball beats Rutland, 3-0, to advance to second round