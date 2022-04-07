Atlanta Braves Opening Day: Everything you need to know before you go to game

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April 7 is opening day for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in metro Atlanta. The opening homestead will feature 7 games against the Cincinnati Reds.

This year’s Opening Day is extra special because the Braves won the World Championship Series in 2021 for the first time since 1995.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s team, Opening Day and Truist Park:

The Atlanta Braves will open their season against the Cincinnati Reds at 8:08 p.m. April 7 at Truist Park.

