Atlanta Braves Opening Day: Everything you need to know before you go to game
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - April 7 is opening day for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in metro Atlanta. The opening homestead will feature 7 games against the Cincinnati Reds.
This year’s Opening Day is extra special because the Braves won the World Championship Series in 2021 for the first time since 1995.
Here is everything you need to know about this year’s team, Opening Day and Truist Park:
- Atlanta Braves to face Cincinnati Reds for MLB Opening Day at Truist Park
- Heads up Braves fans! Expect chilly weather at The Battery
- A look at the 2022 Atlanta Braves team
- Atlanta Braves reveal Gold Collection uniforms, exclusive jewelry
- New food options at Truist Park includes World Champions Burger for $151
- Official Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Champions Bobbleheads now available
- What’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for 2022
- New restaurants, entertainment options at Truist Park for Atlanta Braves season
