Columbus soccer player featured in new film, invites community to watch premiere

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus soccer player is hitting the big screen this week!

Shevah Rezaee, a player on the Columbus Rapids soccer team, along with several other Georgia soccer players and referees are featured in the film “High Expectations.”

The movie was shot in Atlanta during the pandemic - and finished production in October 2020.

Now it’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the premiere - which takes place Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in every time zone at select AMC theatres.

Shevah and some Rapids players are inviting the community to come out to a public viewing at AMC Classic Columbus Park 15 - located at 5556 Whittlesey Boulevard.

To watch the trailer and more information on the film, click HERE.

