‘Creative South Conference’ returns to Springer Opera House in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 800 creative art professionals gathered a the Springer Opera House today for this year’s ‘Creative South Conference’.

This creative art conference that started in 2011 with only 45 attendees is now back, with 800 plus artists attending after being canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19.

The ‘Creative South Conference’ is a huge event where creative professionals, including designers, illustrators and photographers, gather to network and hold learning workshops.

These professionals come from all over the state and country.

Co-founder, Mike Jones, said the importance of the event is to inspire and network with others.

“I want people to come here and get inspired. I want them to do great things with the people they meet here. I want them to see some southern hospitality and to be inspired to do cooler creative design things. The main goal is to get creatives to move here,” explained Jones.

He added that the event pulls in nearly $1 million in one weekend.

